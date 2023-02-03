Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $77.54. 1,425,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,430. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.