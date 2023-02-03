Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.96. 2,751,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,117,321. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

