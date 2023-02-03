Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE KO traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,654. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

