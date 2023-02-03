Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $246.50. 61,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,571. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.63 and its 200-day moving average is $241.74.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

