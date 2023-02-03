Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.27

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 79323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Source Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Source Energy Services Stock Up 9.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,343.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$42.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

