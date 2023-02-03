Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

