S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI opened at $372.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

