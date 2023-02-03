SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 842,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,087,109 shares.The stock last traded at $26.14 and had previously closed at $26.28.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

