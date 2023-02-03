SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 284,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 172,695 shares.The stock last traded at $80.72 and had previously closed at $80.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,575,000 after buying an additional 403,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 460,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 345,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

