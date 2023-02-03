SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 447,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 196,129 shares.The stock last traded at $89.04 and had previously closed at $88.06.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

