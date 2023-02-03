Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. Spire also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.

SR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,601. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 34.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 2,941.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,041,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

