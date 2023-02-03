Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.45.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $105.94. 227,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,942. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Splunk by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Splunk by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 133,298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.