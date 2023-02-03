SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.51 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

