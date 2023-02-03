STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

