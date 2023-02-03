Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SWK traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.85. 585,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,423,000 after buying an additional 1,611,273 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after buying an additional 1,136,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 805,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.