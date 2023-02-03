Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.15 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.