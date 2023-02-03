State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $52,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance
NASDAQ ORLY opened at $805.66 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $824.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive
In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
O’Reilly Automotive Profile
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
