State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $51.47 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $51,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $119.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.