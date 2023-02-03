State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $57.82 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $57,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $541.04 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

