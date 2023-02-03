State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $65.01 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $65,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $250.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

