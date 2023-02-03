State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $62,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

