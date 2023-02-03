State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,318 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $48,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $257.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,904 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

