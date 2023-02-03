State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,517 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $43,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $42,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 2.5 %

PAYX stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.