State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,406 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $42,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $159.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.