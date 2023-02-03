State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 35,290 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of American International Group worth $45,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,330,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,186,000 after acquiring an additional 330,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of AIG opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

