Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.36. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 24,016 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Connect from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $81.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter worth $67,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter worth $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.