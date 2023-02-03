Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.96

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.96 and last traded at $124.47, with a volume of 1081346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.