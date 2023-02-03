Stephens Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $53.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

