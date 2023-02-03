Stephens Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $195.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.30.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $182.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,180. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.99%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

