Stephens Trims Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Target Price to $23.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $17.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,391.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

