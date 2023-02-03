Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

