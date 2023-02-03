Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
