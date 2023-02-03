Stifel Nicolaus Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.64. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

