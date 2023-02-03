StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enzo Biochem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In other Enzo Biochem news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.