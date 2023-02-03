StockNews.com Downgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Buy

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Brink’s Stock Down 0.0 %
BCO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
