StockNews.com Downgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at $826,906.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

