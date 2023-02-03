StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.2 %

AMS opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

