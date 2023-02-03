StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.03.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

