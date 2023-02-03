StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

