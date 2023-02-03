StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IRIDEX
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.