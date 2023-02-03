StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.24.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
