StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

