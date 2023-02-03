StockNews.com Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.94.
Hershey Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:HSY opened at $234.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.23. Hershey has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.