StockNews.com Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.94.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $234.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.23. Hershey has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.