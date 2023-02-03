StockNews.com Lowers WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

