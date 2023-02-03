Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge Price Performance

SRI stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

