Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
SRI stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $25.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
