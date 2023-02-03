StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.19. The stock had a trading volume of 962,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $258.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.