StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Insteel Industries worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $31.05. 11,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,225. The stock has a market cap of $603.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.08%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

See Also

