StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,843 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 953,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -150.38 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

