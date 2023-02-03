Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 22,657 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. 537,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,938. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.