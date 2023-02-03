Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 52 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.65. 265,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,944. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.