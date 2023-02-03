Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,784. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

