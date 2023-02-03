Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 73,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,951. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

