Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,030 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.